Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and more WWE Superstars react to former champion's new wrestling gear update following SmackDown

A former WWE champion, Zelina Vega made an appearance on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown wearing new wrestling gear.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, the 33-year-old accompanied fellow LWO mates Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to the ring for their tag team match against Angel and Berto of the Legado Del Fantasma. It was a qualifying match for the six-pack challenge ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Berto and Angel picked up the win and will now face the New Catch Republic next week on SmackDown to complete the first bracket of the tournament.

Zelina Vega took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of herself in the wrestling gear she wore on SmackDown a few days ago. You can check out her Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of various WWE Superstars. Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Dakota Kai, and more reacting to the post by sharing a 'like'. Maxxine Dupri and Ava also commented on the post.

Here is a screengrab of some of the reactions to Zelina Vega's Instagram post:

Screengrab of reactions to Zelina Vega's Instagram post.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reveals what she wants for WrestleMania XL

LWO leader Rey Mysterio recently returned to the Stamford-based company after recovering from knee surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to face former stablemate Santos Escobar on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Amidst the heated rivalry between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma, Zelina Vega pitched a dream scenario for The Show of Shows. During an interview with SE Scoops, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated she would love to team up with Rey Mysterio and other faction members to take on their rival group in a mixed tag team match:

"I know what I would want for WrestleMania. In my head, and maybe clip this because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first. I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey [Mysterio] and Carlito and Joaquin [Wilde] and Cruz [del Toro] against Santos [Escobar], Elektra [Lopez] and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss. That match would be incredible, even if it's just me and Rey against goon #1 and goon #2. I think it'd be really cool to just be able to say 'Man I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That's my hero, that'd be crazy.' That's what I would want," said Vega [H/T: SE Scoops]

Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma are likely to continue their rivalry heading into The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen which faction comes out on top.

