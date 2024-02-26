Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and more WWE Superstars react to Nia Jax's cryptic update following Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently shared a cryptic update on social media following her loss to Rhea Ripley in a championship match at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The 39-year-old challenged The Eradicator for her Women's World Championship title at the recently concluded premium live event. The two superstars went toe-to-toe in a highly entertaining match. The bout ended with the champion planting her opponent with a Riptide to retain her belt. The Judgment Day member will next defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Following her loss in Perth, Nia Jax took to Instagram to share a cryptic update. The former RAW Women's Champion posted multiple images in her wrestling gear, seemingly from the backstage area of the Elimination Chamber premium live event set. The Irresistible Force shared a message in the caption:

"Standing on business 😈," she wrote.

The Instagram post caught the eye of various WWE Superstars, including her most recent opponent. Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, Dakota Kai, and Maxxine Dupri, among others, shared comments on Jax's update. Several others, including Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and Chelsea Green, reacted to the post by dropping a 'like'.

Wrestling veteran questions recent WWE angle featuring Nia Jax and Becky Lynch

The Man won the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, thus earning an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for her title at The Show of Shows.

Surprisingly, Nia Jax, the woman Rhea Ripley recently defeated at the premium live event, beat Becky Lynch on RAW: DAY 1 in a highly anticipated match. It was the only match between the two superstars.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo before the Elimination Chamber, Vince Russo spoke about Lynch potentially facing Ripley at 'Mania'. The former WWE head writer believed it was hard for anybody to get excited about a match between the two superstars, considering The Man had already lost to Nia Jax:

"The last freaking match Becky Lynch match she got squashed by Nia Jax. So now she's wrestling Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? I'm supposed to be excited about that? You got killed by Nia Jax. Not her, but I mean that's the booking. You lost to Nia and I'm supposed to get excited about her wrestling Rhea Ripley?"

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have faced each other in a singles match only once. The bout took place in NXT in 2019 and ended in a DQ. The WWE Universe will hope for a decisive finish when the two lock horns again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

