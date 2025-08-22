Rhea Ripley, Kevin Nash, Mercedes Mone, and others react to WWE legend Trish Stratus' heartbreaking post

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Kevin Nash, and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks), recently took to social media to react to Trish Stratus' heartbreaking update. The legend's mother recently passed away.The former WWE Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to dedicate a heartbreaking post to her mother, who passed away last week. Stratus wrote that her mother was her best friend, who was there for every single moment of her life.&quot;My mama is gone. I don’t even know how to write this… She passed last week, and I haven’t been able to find the words. It’s as if writing the words makes it more real that my best friend, my safe place, my go-to, the one who was there for every single moment of my life, showing up for me in ways that no one else ever could for every milestone, every heartbreak, every joy, is gone. She was always there, and now she won’t be,&quot; she wrote.The 49-year-old also thanked her mother, crediting the latter for the woman she has become, before writing that she was going to miss her a lot.&quot;...Thank you for loving me so fiercely, for shaping me into who I am, and for showing me what it means to be resilient. You are my literal fighting spirit, and da*mit, I’m gonna miss you so much!&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities left comments on Trish Stratus' heartbreaking post, including Rhea Ripley, Rikishi, Mercedes Mone, Torrie Wilson, Brie Bella, Nick Aldis, Kevin Nash, Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Blake Monroe, Kelly Kelly, Lita, and more.Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:Screenshots of stars' reactions. [Images from Trish Stratus' Instagram handle]Trish Stratus competed at WWE EvolutionTrish Stratus has been in the wrestling business since 2000. The legend has won multiple titles throughout her career and is still going strong inside the squared circle.The Hall of Famer recently locked horns with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution 2025. Despite being 49, Stratus put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the match ultimately ended in Stratton's favor.Trish is celebrating her 25th anniversary in World Wrestling Entertainment this year. It will be interesting to see if the legend wrestles again in 2025.