Rhea Ripley lays down a huge WrestleMania challenge on her RAW debut

Rhea Ripley made her highly anticipated debut on this week's Monday Night RAW. The Nightmare's arrival on the red brand has been teased for weeks, and the WWE Universe, who tuned in to watch her, was not disappointed.

Ripley grabbed the headlines as she challenged RAW Women's Champion Asuka to a match at WrestleMania 37. The Empress of Tomorrow gladly accepted the offer from the former NXT Women's Champion.

WWE has now made the match official and we will see these two collide on the Show Of Shows.

This isn't Rhea Ripley's first WrestleMania match. She faced off against Charlotte Flair last year at WrestleMania 36 with the NXT Women's Title on the line. This time, however, she will be looking to take home the gold rather than defend it.

Asuka will be defending her championship for the first time since her singles match against Lana on Monday Night RAW back in November 2020.

Rhea Ripley will be taking Charlotte Flair's spot at WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley will be taking her former rival's spot at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley's debut and challenge more or less confirm that Charlotte Flair will not be involved in the RAW Women's title picture. The Queen had challenged Asuka a few weeks ago on RAW.

Advertisement

However, Charlotte confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Despite this, there is a possibility that she could make her return before WrestleMania 37 and be added to the match.

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏



Thank you everyone for your love ❤️



👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

If that does happen, then perhaps WWE can book a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

As of now, the match will include just Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Who do you have coming out of the match as RAW Women's Champion? Let us know down below.