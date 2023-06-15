Rhea Ripley looked very worried for male WWE Superstar during RAW this week

Rhea Ripley is usually relatively carefree on WWE shows. She has proven herself dominant and has defeated anyone who has come her way. This week though, she was looking very concerned for fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw more tension within Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Finn Balor appeared to be at odds with one another about how to proceed with things, and the tension was evident for everyone to see.

This first happened when Damian Priest answered Seth Rollins' open challenge and said he would not need anyone from Judgment Day to support him. Balor was not happy with the statement at all. This week, that tension was added to further when he said he could take care of the Money in the Bank qualification match by himself.

On top of that, Balor was also seen talking to JD McDonagh backstage after the match, leading to speculation that he was looking for Priest's replacement.

When he first said that he would go out alone for Money in the Bank, fans noticed the tension. A video has also surfaced of the moment, with Rhea Ripley looking very concerned about the tension within The Judgment Day. She was looking at Balor, worried about his reaction after Priest made his statement.

She was not her jovial self, and it was clear to anyone who noted the moment.

Rhea Ripley also sent out a threat to the women's division on WWE RAW

Ripley has not lost a single match since she won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Now with the new title in her grasp, she has appeared even more undefeatable.

In fact, after a promo aired about her, she retweeted it, sending a threat out to the women's division.

"I will devour this women’s division," Ripley wrote.

Now, it remains to be seen who she faces next.

