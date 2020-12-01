Rhea Ripley lost her confidence after WrestleMania 36

Rhea Ripley was this week's guest on Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia. They discussed her run in WWE NXT, as well as her high profile match at WrestleMania 36.

While discussing the NXT Women's Championship match, the Nightmare revealed that she had lost herself following her loss to Charlotte Flair at the biggest show of the year.

When asked by Lillian Garcia about what happened after losing to Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley said:

"I'm not too sure. It did feel like (the wind was taken out). I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn't portrayed the same way. Even now, I'm still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don't know if it was something in my head that wasn't getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that. Now, I feel like I'm getting back on track. Building myself back up has been hard, it's been difficult, but I've found my track now and I'm getting back on it."

When asked about how she would gain her confidence back following the heartbreaking loss, Rhea Ripley responded:

"I'll watch matches from NXT UK, from the Shayna build-up, and I gotta remember who I am because I forgot who I was for a little bit and I hate forgetting who I am because it makes me feel like the first Mae Young Classic when I lost myself. I like being me and portraying myself in a certain way. So I've gone back and watched the old stuff and being like, 'This is how I used to act, this is what I need to do now.' It's been helping me."

Rhea Ripley joins Team Shotzi at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

The next opportunity for Rhea Ripley to regain her confidence will come at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020. She will join Shotzi Blackheart's team to face Candice LaRae's team inside the two-ring steel cage.

Candice will be joined by Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Toni Storm, while Blackheart and Ripley will be along with Ember Moon in the second women's WarGames.

Sportskeeda will have coverage of this coming Sunday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 event.