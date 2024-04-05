Rhea Ripley makes announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has shared that she will be getting something special for herself ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia this weekend.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in February to earn a title match against The Judgment Day member. Ripley made their rivalry personal on RAW by referencing Lynch's daughter. The Man got her revenge by attacking the champion while she was interviewed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this past Monday night.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram story to reveal that her tattoo artist was in town, and she was going to get a special WrestleMania tattoo.

"I am on my way to WWE World, and I am on my way to the Tattoo Pavillion because my tattoo artist Celeste is down from Orlando, Florida, at the moment. And I am going to get a special WrestleMania tattoo just for me, so I guess I will see you there. And stay out of Mami's way because tattoos come first," said Rhea Ripley.

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could break up with Rhea Ripley in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that the bizarre romance between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day could be coming to an end.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter predicted that Dominik Mysterio would leave The Judgment Day for a faction on SmackDown. Dirty Dom will be teaming up with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar to battle Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee at WWE WrestleMania.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves [The] Judgment Day and becomes a member of Legado Del Fantasma. It's an excellent transition, I think, into another bad guy role for him!'' said Apter. [24:12 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has had a very impressive reign as Women's World Champion so far. Only time will tell if The Man can dethrone her this weekend at WWE WrestleMania XL.

