Rhea Ripley makes a heartwarming statement about her WWE faction

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley broke her heel character and referred to her Judgment Day faction as "family."

WrestleMania 38 saw the formation of the stable after Damian Priest assisted Edge in his victory over AJ Styles. A masked superstar helped Edge win the rematch between Styles and Edge at WrestleMania Backlash and Ripley was revealed as the superstar.

Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at the 2021 Hell In A Cell. Edge introduced Balor as the new member of the group on RAW following Hell In A Cell.

Later, Rhea Ripley, Balor, and Damian attacked and expelled Edge from the faction. Since Dominik joined the rebel group, he has been heavily influenced by The Eradicator.

Since then, the heel faction members have had each other's back on every occasion even though they did not win any titles. Earlier today WWE New Zealand Twitter posted a picture of Judgment Day stating that they’re creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and together they are all ooky.

Rhea responded to the tweet as he broke her character and stated that the heel faction is her family.

"The Judgment Family," Rhea Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley has a unique goal for herself at WWE WrestleMania 39

Ripley has claimed that she wants to be a Grand Slam Women's Champion. The 26-year-old won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Judgment Day member decided to compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

The two have a long history, having met at The Show of Shows in 2020, where Flair won the NXT Women's Championship over Ripley.

This week's episode of Xfinity Hangouts featured The Eradicator of Judgment Day. She stated that defeating Flair for the championship at WrestleMania would make her a WWE Grand Slam Women's Champion.

"If I end up knocking off Charlotte and become the SmackDown Women's Champion, then I become a Grand Slam [Champion] with the NXT Women's Championship as well, which is something that no one's done," The Nightmare said.

If the Australian superstar defeats Flair at The Show of Shows, she will join an elite group of WWE legends and become a part of the company's history.

