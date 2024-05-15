Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri and many others react to WWE star's thirsty post following RAW

The superstars of WWE can be thirsty at times, whether they're joking around or actually crushing on a potential love interest. A fan-favorite took to social media after RAW with new photos and a shout-out and has received responses from several stars, including Rhea Ripley and Maxxine Dupri.

Cathy Kelley is one of the most popular WWE stars, and one reason for this has to do with her regular photo updates on social media. The 35-year-old backstage interviewer has almost 835,000 Instagram followers and almost 300,000 on X.

Kelley earlier expressed how much she misses Rhea Ripley, but the bigger draw to the Instagram update was the five backstage photos taken on Monday during RAW at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Fans aren't the only ones engaging with the photos, as several WWE stars also reacted.

Check out how Rhea Ripley, Katana Chance, Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, Megan Morant, and several fans reacted to Cathy Kelley's backstage photo shoot:

Screenshot of reactions to Cathy Kelley's Instagram post

As of this writing, Cathy's post has 43,542 likes and 422 comments. The same post on X has 162,800 views, almost 150 comments, and almost 700 re-posts, plus 12,000 likes and 850 bookmarks.

Cathy Kelley returning to WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment sent Cathy Kelley to SmackDown last year, but she quietly returned to RAW back in February of this year.

Kelley took to X today to announce that she will be returning to SmackDown for one night only this Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"i'll be back on blue for one night only [saluting face emoji]," Cathy Kelley wrote in response to a promo for this week's SmackDown.

Despite the brand change in February, Kelly is still listed as an exclusive SmackDown Superstar on the official website roster.

Friday's SmackDown will feature the contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, plus quarterfinal matches for the King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Next week's SmackDown will be the go-home show for the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia.

