WWE faced with stiff competition this week

WWE continues to move forward in its new era with major momentum. The Stamford-based company is regularly setting new records and drawing better numbers, but now they will have to fight a bit harder due to stiff competition this week.

The WWE rosters are firing on all cylinders coming out of WrestleMania XL and the 2024 Draft. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was action-packed, and the upcoming episode of SmackDown is loaded up as well, to continue the build-up for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming episode of NXT is also shaping up to be a big show with more hype for this year's Battleground. However, all major shows are going up against significant competition this week.

The first half of the latest episode of RAW on the USA Network went head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs (Conference Semifinals) Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT, but the last 90 minutes did not have competition from the league. The NBA Playoffs Game Five between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will air at the same time as the upcoming episode of NXT on the USA Network, as well as Game Six against SmackDown on Friday.

NBA Playoffs Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers along with Game Five between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will then air at the same time as AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday, but not the whole episode. Game Six between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will also air at the same time as SmackDown on FOX on Friday, and if needed, so will Game Six between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.

The NHL Playoffs on ESPN are scheduled to air at the same time as all of RAW, NXT, Dynamite, and SmackDown this week. The latest episode of RAW had competition from the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche.

Two hockey games are scheduled for Tuesday during NXT: Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers at 7 PM ET, and Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers at 9:30 PM ET. One during Dynamite on Wednesday at 8 PM ET - Colorado vs. Dallas; and two on Friday, likely during SmackDown, at times to be determined: Florida vs. Boston and Dallas vs. Colorado.

The updated lineup for WWE SmackDown this week

WWE will continue on the road for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

A contract signing segment for the big "Champion vs. Champion" match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will take place on SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship will possibly be on the line in this first-time-ever match.

The Quarterfinals of the SmackDown side of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament will continue this Friday, with LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton. The Quarterfinal matches of the SmackDown side of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament are Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair.

SmackDown will air live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, this week.

