Rhea Ripley misses WWE RAW but sends a message to 2 male superstars

Rhea Ripley has sent a message to her Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor ahead of their tag team match on WWE RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't competed since last month as she was not medically cleared. After revealing the injury, The Eradicator was replaced by Carmella from a title match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Ahead of Judgment Day's tag team bout against Dominik and Rey Mysterio on RAW this week, she sent a message to her group members and their opponents.

At first, she simply told Priest and Balor to "get em" and followed it up with a chilling message toward Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Unfortunately, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were not able to win the contest. At first, it seemed like they got the upper hand, but as the match came to a close, Rey pulled a trick similar to Eddie Guerrero and got a win via disqualification.

Rhea Ripley claimed The Mysterios' WWE RAW victory was "disgusting"

Although Ripley wasn't present in a physical sense to show her support for Priest and Balor, she still made sure that she continuously got their back even after their defeat.

After The Mysterios defeated Judgment Day via disqualification, the injured superstar took to Twitter to call out Rey for the way he won.

Ripley referenced a previous segment between The Judgment Day and Mysterios where Balor questioned whether Rey really was Dominik's father:

"Last week a nerve was struck. This week, you @reymysterio proved our point. Disgusting victory. #WWERAW"

The former RAW Women's Champion then called Mysterio a possum and pathetic. She then seemingly took a shot at Eddie Guerrero by saying they should call her "Papi."

"Pathetic. @DomMysterio35 fathers don’t lie and “win” by playing possum, they do what needs to be done to eradicate the threat… Maybe if you’re lucky… I’ll be your Papi. #TheJudmentDay #WWERAW," Ripley wrote.

For now, it looks like Damian and Finn will have to continue with one member down as Rhea Ripley continues to recover from the unexpected injury.

