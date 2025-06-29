Rhea Ripley mocks Judgment Day member following recent attack

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley mocked a member of The Judgment Day in her recent social media update. The latter tried to attack Mami during her match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator locked horns with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. The heel faction's latest recruit, as announced by Michael Cole at the PLE, Roxanne Perez, jumped Rhea in an attempt to help Rodriguez. However, The Prodigy's idea backfired as the former WWE Women's World Champion fought back. Ripley put a trash can over Roxanne's head before delivering a devastating kick.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram Stories to share a fan's post referring to the spot and depicting Perez as a trash can. The former member of The Judgment Day further mocked the two-time NXT Women's Champion by calling her a "cute little gummy bear."

Trending

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Rhea Ripley mocking Roxanne Perez (Photo Credits: Rhea's Instagram Story)

Rhea Ripley receives major criticism over recent WWE RAW segment

Roxanne Perez provided assistance to Raquel Rodriguez during the latter's face-off with Rhea last week on RAW. The segment ended with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sending Ripley crashing through a table.

However, later during the show, the Aussie confronted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded a match against Raquel. Speaking on BTT Studios' The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman criticized Rhea for not selling the table bump during the backstage segment.

"When I was wrestling and when I was in the ring, [and] if I wouldn't have sold a table spot by anybody. Can you imagine what would have happened to me backstage? So tonight, Rhea Ripley goes through a table. It's supposed to be devastating. Three minutes later, she barges into [Adam] Pearce's office in the back, demanding a match." He added, "And Tommy, she wasn't selling, there was no nothing. She's like, 'I want a match.' 'Oh, let's make it a Street Fight.' 'Even Better.' 'So it's official.' 'Couldn't said it better myself.' And she literally runs out of the room. When did selling stop being a thing?"

You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:

The Eradicator's rivalry with The Judgment Day appears to be far from over. It remains to be seen what's next for Rhea and the faction on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!