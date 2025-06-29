Rhea Ripley mocks Judgment Day member following recent attack

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley mocked a member of The Judgment Day in her recent social media update. The latter tried to attack Mami during her match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
The Eradicator locked horns with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. The heel faction's latest recruit, as announced by Michael Cole at the PLE, Roxanne Perez, jumped Rhea in an attempt to help Rodriguez. However, The Prodigy's idea backfired as the former WWE Women's World Champion fought back. Ripley put a trash can over Roxanne's head before delivering a devastating kick.
Earlier today, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram Stories to share a fan's post referring to the spot and depicting Perez as a trash can. The former member of The Judgment Day further mocked the two-time NXT Women's Champion by calling her a "cute little gummy bear."
Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:
Rhea Ripley receives major criticism over recent WWE RAW segment
Roxanne Perez provided assistance to Raquel Rodriguez during the latter's face-off with Rhea last week on RAW. The segment ended with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sending Ripley crashing through a table.
However, later during the show, the Aussie confronted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded a match against Raquel. Speaking on BTT Studios' The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman criticized Rhea for not selling the table bump during the backstage segment.
"When I was wrestling and when I was in the ring, [and] if I wouldn't have sold a table spot by anybody. Can you imagine what would have happened to me backstage? So tonight, Rhea Ripley goes through a table. It's supposed to be devastating. Three minutes later, she barges into [Adam] Pearce's office in the back, demanding a match." He added, "And Tommy, she wasn't selling, there was no nothing. She's like, 'I want a match.' 'Oh, let's make it a Street Fight.' 'Even Better.' 'So it's official.' 'Couldn't said it better myself.' And she literally runs out of the room. When did selling stop being a thing?"
You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:
The Eradicator's rivalry with The Judgment Day appears to be far from over. It remains to be seen what's next for Rhea and the faction on Monday Night RAW.
