Rhea Ripley mocks 38-year-old star with a wholesome picture after WWE RAW

The current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took her heel persona to the next level by mocking a top WWE star after Monday Night RAW.

The star in question is Jey Uso, who lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of RAW. At Fastlane 2023, Cody Rhodes and Main Event Jey won the tag team titles from Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

During the post-show press conference, Rhodes took the opportunity to start chanting Jey's "YEET" to show respect for their tag team partnership. The same was witnessed on the episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and RAW, whenever the two men conversed with each other.

On the latest episode of the red brand, the Judgment Day member went head-to-head with The American Nightmare and the 38-year-old in a tag team title rematch. Interference from Jimmy Uso in the closing moments of the match led to Balor and Priest winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Rhea Ripley took to social media and decided to rub it in Cody Rhodes' and Jey Uso's faces by sharing a picture of The Judgment Day crew holding their titles.

"YEET!!! 😈," she wrote.

Drew McIntyre says he is not a creep like Jey Uso for teasing a love story with Rhea Ripley on WWE TV

A few weeks ago when The Nightmare returned to RAW from her in-ring hiatus, she shared her disappointment with The Judgment Day. However, Jey Uso came to the ring with a loud pop and tried to charm Ripley.

Main Event Jey said The Nightmare is the new Tribal Chief of RAW and has more courage than Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion flirted with the Women's World Champion right next to Dominik Mysterio.

It appears that Uso's flirting with Rhea Ripley did not sit well with Drew McIntyre as he took a shot at the former Bloodline member when Seth Rollins asked what he was doing with the female star in a backstage segment.

“I’m not a thirsty creep like Jey Uso,” McIntyre said.

As of now, The Eradicator is slated to defend her title at WWE Crown Jewel in a Fatal-5-Way match on November 4th, 2023.

