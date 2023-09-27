Rhea Ripley names the one WWE Superstar she wants to see join The Judgment Day

There's only one superstar in WWE that Rhea Ripley would like to see become a member of The Judgment Day, and it's none other than Jey Uso.

The former Bloodline member is one of the newest additions to the RAW brand, and he's currently over with the fans as a babyface after he split up with his brothers and his cousin Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The Judgment Day offered him a chance to join the group multiple times, but he turned them down.

Despite this, Rhea Ripley still wants Jey Uso in the faction, as she stated on Twitter in response to a fan's question.

Rhea Ripley thinks Jey Uso would be a great addition to The Judgment Day in WWE

Jey Uso has made it pretty clear on RAW that he has no intentions to join The Judgment Day. His twin brother at SummerSlam betrayed him, and it makes sense why he doesn't want to trust anyone else.

During a fan interaction session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley stated that Jey Uso would be a great addition to the villainous faction.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him," said Ripley.

On RAW this week, Jey Uso was involved in a brawl with The Judgment Day, which included JD McDonagh. Right now, it doesn't seem like he wants to join the group, but anything can happen, and he could change his mind like Dominik did last year.

