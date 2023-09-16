Rhea Ripley pays tribute to Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently shared a heartfelt story about the interactions she had with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Ripley appeared on WWE's main roster in 2019 and 2020 before officially receiving a call-up to RAW from NXT in 2021. The 26-year-old briefly crossed paths with Wyatt behind the scenes during her early days on the main roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley only had positive memories of her conversations with the former WWE Champion:

"I didn't really have too much time with Bray, but the time that I did have was very special. He was such a lovely dude, like a genuine nice human being. When I first got called up to the main roster, obviously it was a very daunting experience. I was very timid and scared, and saying hello to the superstars up there was very, very scary for someone that was new coming from NXT." [4:31 – 5:03]

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, sadly passed away at the age of 36 on August 24 after suffering a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt was "so happy" about Rhea Ripley's main roster call-up

Having joined WWE in 2017, it took Rhea Ripley more than three years to become a permanent member of the main roster.

The Australian superstar recalled how Bray Wyatt seemed genuinely excited when she received an opportunity on WWE's biggest stage:

"He was someone that really opened his arms to everyone, and he was so loving from the get-go," Ripley said. "He obviously gave me a hug and was just like, 'I'm so happy you're here.' So warming that you felt like you knew him. But yeah, he was a lovely dude and he's gone way too soon." [5:03 – 5:25]

In the same interview, Ripley spoke about how she balances her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio alongside her real-life engagement to AEW's Buddy Matthews.

