Rhea Ripley pleads with fans after losing WWE title and gear on tour

The current WWE tour this weekend has been a nightmare for Rhea Ripley.

A WWE live tour in New Mexico this weekend has spelled disaster for one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as Rhea Ripley lost her bag that contained all of her wrestling gear, and more importantly, her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Rhea Ripley took to social media this afternoon to ask the WWE Universe for assistance in finding her lost bag:

"*LOST GEAR BAG* My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montano rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!" Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

Rhea Ripley wants the WWE Universe to be on the lookout for her gear being sold online

Unfortunately, there's a very good chance that someone has already found Rhea Ripley's bag and is attempting to sell her belongings.

Ripley is prepared for that scenario as she sent out a follow-up tweet, asking the WWE Universe to be on the lookout for her gear being sold online:

"If you see any of my gear being sold online, please send the link my way," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

If Rhea Ripley appears on WWE RAW tomorrow night, it will be interesting to see how they handle that without Ripley having her gear. The championship is something that is easier to cover up as they can simply just use a replica title for the time being.

With any luck, Ripley's bag will be returned to her soon.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's unfortunate situation? Do you think her belongings will be returned to her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

