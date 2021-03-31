Rhea Ripley discusses Charlotte Flair potentially being added to her WrestleMania 37 match

WWE recently Rhea Ripley as Asuka's WrestleMania 37 opponent. In just under two weeks, The Nightmare will be fighting for the RAW Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley set the match up on her RAW debut when she challenged Asuka for the title.

There has been much talk of Charlotte Flair possibly being added to the RAW Women's Championship match, turning it into a last-minute Triple Threat. In a recent interview with New York Post, Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on this, saying:

"I’d be down for the match if she got added, but also in a selfish way I really want to have a one-on-one match with Asuka. It’s something that I’ve wanted for a long, long time. I’ve always wanted to step in the ring with Asuka and we haven’t had a one-on-one match ever. So I think there is that it factor that everyone is really excited about. If Charlotte gets added to the match, I’m still not going to complain. It’s still going to be a fantastic match and it’s going to be a fantastic story."

Rhea Ripley continued:

"So I guess we will just see what happens. She always has her way, like you said, she’ll probably end up in it but that’s not my call to make. So I’ll be happy either way. I’m just happy to have a match at WrestleMania and I think it’s still gonna be great whether it has Charlotte in it or not."

Rhea Ripley was recently name-checked by a WWE legend

In a recent interview, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin named Rhea Ripley as a superstar who he believes will achieve great things in the company. He also claimed the same for Bianca Belair, saying:

"...Just from watching the Royal Rumble, I think those last two women—Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair—I think those two are destined for greatness."

Advertisement

In the 2021 Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair put on a stellar performance. Both women are headed for WrestleMania 37, with Belair challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The full interview is available here.