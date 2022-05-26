"Brutality" - Rhea Ripley puts top star and former WWE Champion on notice after beating them on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest secured a huge win over AJ Styles and Liv Morgan. In the aftermath of the victory, The Eradicator took to Twitter to send a message to the duo.

Ripley is currently part of The Judgment Day faction after assisting Edge to secure a win over The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania Backlash. Off-screen, the former RAW Women's Champion is also friends with Priest, who allied with The Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania 38.

Recently, The Nightmare responded to a video from WWE's official Twitter handle. She put both Morgan and Styles on notice by sending a warning message.

"Brutality, then complete and utter ERADICATION. #WatchMe," Ripley tweeted.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Jim Cornette recently praised all three members of The Judgment Day, including Rhea Ripley

The former WWE manager recently praised Judgment Day and all three members of the group. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he spoke about the promo work of Edge.

Cornette mentioned that Damian Priest has the voice of a man and Rhea Ripley looks like a 'goddess.'

"The Judgment Day promo, they look great, Damian Priest has a man's voice, Rhea Ripley is goddess, Edge is fantastic. I don't even care about the material, the way he delivers it, the way he seems like he believes it. The fluid manner in which it comes off his tongue and they're all dressed in black and they're all lit properly in black," Cornette said.

Edge and co. are currently dominating as a faction on RAW. So far, they have had the upper hand in their feud against Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan. They not only defeated but also gave a brutal post-match beatdown to Styles and Morgan on RAW.

Interestingly enough, during the beatdown, Balor didn't make his way out to the ring to save Styles and Morgan. In recent weeks, Edge has teased the possibility of adding several WWE stars to his faction, including the former Universal Champion.

It remains to be seen where this feud will go in the weeks to come and how AJ Styles and co. will fare against the might of The Judgment Day.

Edited by Debottam Saha