Rhea Ripley reacts to Buddy Matthews' historic title win, sends two word message to House of Black

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to Buddy Matthews' historic win as she sent out a two-word message to House of Black.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King successfully defeated The Elite. They overcame Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to win the AEW Trios Championship for the first time.

The bout saw The Young Bucks trying to hit Malakai with the Meltzer Driver, but Matthews came in and cut off Matt Jackson mid-air. House of Black won the championships after King hit Nick Jackson with Dante's Inferno.

Following their victory, Judgment Day member and Matthews' real-life girlfriend, Rhea, sent out a message to the new champions.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator wrote:

"And NEW! (black heart emoji)"

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix revealed how Rhea Ripley got into Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently revealed how Rhea Ripley became a part of the heel stable, Judgment Day.

While speaking in an interview on WWE's The Bump, The Glamazon recalled having a conversation with her husband, Edge. In the conversation, they discussed which female wrestler would be the right fit for the heel stable.

Phoenix detailed that she was the one to suggest The Eradicator's name to The Rated R Superstar.

The Glamazon said:

"Adam [Edge Copeland] had talked to me on the female side of things, ‘Who do you think of the female roster who could really benefit from having a bigger platform? Who needs it? Who has all of that talent but just hasn’t had the opportunity to shine in a big way?" (H/T EWrestling News)

It would be interesting to see if Beth and Rhea will get a chance to face each other in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on The Eradicator's current booking? Sound off in the comment section below.

