Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik Mysterio physically assaulting popular WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley wasn’t present for Dominik Mysterio’s big match against Carmelo Hayes on this week's WWE NXT. However, his actions on the show left Mami proud on Tuesday night.

Dominik Mysterio faced off against Carmelo Hayes in a Champion vs. Champion Match on NXT. While the two men had a good match, the contest ended in a disqualification.

Things started heating up once Dominik Mysterio got in Ilja Dragunov’s face. The Mad Dragon was seated at ringside for the contest, and the Judgment Day member slapped him across the face, to make matters worse for himself.

Carmelo Hayes then sent Dominik into Ilja, who lost his cool and took down the NXT North American Champion with a massive forearm. However, Dominik threw Hayes onto the path of a Torpedo Moscow, then bailed.

Following the episode, a fan posted a video of Dominik slapping Ilja across the face. The clip caught Rhea Ripley’s interest, who reacted to it with a devil-smile emoji.

After the events of the match, Dragon Lee appeared to lay out Dominik with a Superkick and had the last laugh. He will challenge the younger Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov will be facing Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Title at No Mercy.

Jey Uso could cause Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s relationship to crumble on WWE RAW

Jey Uso, who joined WWE RAW recently, has caught the attention of The Judgement Day. Rhea Ripley has specifically shown a lot of interest in the former member of The Bloodline in recent weeks.

Fans have seen Rhea Ripley go after WWE star Jey on-screen and on social media. However, Jey Uso turned down The Judgment Day’s offer to join their faction on the latest edition of RAW.

However, that may not be the end of their story, and WWE could put Jey Uso against members of Judgment Day in the coming months. That could see him go after The Nightmare, in hopes of breaking the faction apart.

Fans could see Jey team up with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series to take on the male members of Judgment Day. It could turn out to be the biggest match of the premium live event.

