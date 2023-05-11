Rhea Ripley reacts after Dominik wishes her a "Happy Mexican Mother's Day"

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Dominik Mysterio wishing her a happy Mexican Mother's Day on Instagram.

Mother's Day is celebrated on May 10 in Mexico. Dominik Mysterio recently took to Instagram to wish a happy Mexican Mother's Day to The Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley noticed the story and replied with a bunch of emojis. Check out her story below:

Ripley's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's story

The Eradicator has a similar response to the wish on Twitter as well. You can check that out here.

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio a romantic couple now?

It's been almost a year since Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Ripley and Dominik's characters were portrayed on WWE TV as best friends and onscreen partners for months.

For a while now, it seems like the bond between Rhea and Dominik has strengthened. The Nightmare has been sharing many romantic messages for Dominik Mysterio on Twitter lately. Judging by the reactions these two superstars receive, it's pretty clear that fans are digging their onscreen chemistry on WWE TV.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette suggested a romantic angle between Ripley and Mysterio last year. Here's what he said:

"Poor Rey Mysterio, they've given him a... okay, yes, it's a hard sell, anyway, when you're doing a program with your own son. But if there was something to this, if they played up more that Dominik is in love with Rhea Ripley and she's leading him around by the d**k - everybody could believe it," said Cornette.

The Judgment Day has helped Dominik Mysterio a great deal, and he is now one of the biggest heels in the business. He has been getting massive heat on a weekly basis for a while now. As for Ripley, she is also doing incredibly well as a villain on WWE TV.

What do you think of the storyline between Dominik and Ripley on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

