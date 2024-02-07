Rhea Ripley reacts to a fan who tried to touch her at WWE event

Rhea Ripley has a tough Road to WWE WrestleMania this year. The Women's World Champion first faces Nia Jax in Australia, and, if she survives The Irresistible Force, she will go on to defend her belt against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

This past Monday night, the match between Ripley and Jax was made official by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

During a recent WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden, a fan near the entrance ramp reached out to touch Mami. While it seemed she was not paying attention at first, Ripley surprised the fan by yelling, "Who are you trying to touch?" before walking away. The Eradicator recently reshared the clip on her Instagram Story.

Check out her reaction here.

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

The Judgment Day star kicked off 2024 with a successful title defense against Ivy Nile at RAW: Day 1. She will look to walk into WrestleMania's 40th edition in April as the Women's World Champion, a belt she won at last year's event from Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley credits Damian Priest for coining the moniker she is best known as in WWE

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Rhea Ripley disclosed that it was Damian Priest who coined the term "Mami" for her.

Priest and Ripley were the first two members to join Edge in forming The Judgment Day in 2022.

"[Mami] was a Priest thing. I went out there, came back after kneeing myself in the face and busting my front two teeth, I had braces for a week, it was great. I came back from that, and we came back on Rey's anniversary. That's where I decided to be a little menace, be myself, and I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt and I came out with 'I'm Your Papi' shirt, just to see what the hell was going to happen from that," Ripley revealed.

The WWE star continued:

"That was a me call and just me doing something that I thought was right and I wanted to stir the pot a little bit. I started the whole Papi thing, I got told I couldn't be Papi, so Priest was like, 'Well, you're Mami.' I was like, 'Damn straight I'm Mami. We're going to roll with that.'" [H/T: Fightful]

As for Senor Money in the Bank, he and Finn Balor are booked for Elimination Chamber later this month. The duo will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against either Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate or #DIY.

