Rhea Ripley reacts to Finn Balor's birthday message to her that took a shot at Edge

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Finn Balor's post, wishing her a happy birthday while taking a shot at Edge.

Last night, AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT. The Stamford-based promotion brought in many big names for NXT, while AEW featured Edge, who recently made his debut for the company.

Mere hours ago, Finn Balor took to Twitter and sent a birthday wish to fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. Balor's post was also a jibe at Edge, as the photo he shared featured the moment when the entire faction stood tall over The Rated-R Superstar.

The Nightmare has now responded to the tweet and thanked Balor without referencing the shot that he took at Edge.

Rhea Ripley on working with Edge on WWE TV

Edge formed The Judgment Day with Damian Priest last year and soon recruited Rhea Ripley. The group later introduced Finn Balor as the newest member, after which Edge was kicked out.

Here's what Ripley said about Edge while speaking with India Today:

"Edge is someone that I watched growing up, and I really did look up to. And when he had to retire the first time, to be honest, I cried. I bawled my eyes out. I was extremely sad. I called my mom into my bedroom, and I was like, 'I'm never gonna see Edge wrestle again'. So it was really cool to then fast forward into the future and be in a faction with Edge where he recruited me. I definitely did learn a lot under his wing, especially in having confidence within yourself." [H/T India Today]

Edge seems incredibly happy now that he's in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer has joined his best friend, Christian Cage, in the promotion, and it seems like a singles contest between the two veterans is on the horizon.

