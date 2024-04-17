Rhea Ripley reacts to Finn Balor's heartbreaking message

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent a message to Finn Balor after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Ripley announced that she suffered an injury during Liv Morgan's backstage assault last week. With a heavy heart, she made her decision to vacate the Women's World Championship, thereby ending her remarkable 380-day reign as champion.

After the show, Rhea's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor took to social media to show his support. He expressed his confidence in Rhea's resilience, stating that while she takes care of The Judgment Day, they will reciprocate by taking care of her and re-assured her that she will come back stronger. Rhea responded to Balor's message on Twitter, expressing her eagerness to reunite with the rest of the group at the earliest.

"🖤💜 can’t wait to be back with my boys!" Rhea Ripley said.

WWE Hall of Famer believes that Rhea Ripley could make her return from injury as a babyface

Rhea Ripley recently sustained an AC joint injury and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

Bully Ray speculated on his podcast that Ripley could return from her injury as a huge babyface. Despite The Judgment Day being portrayed as a heel stable, he noted that fans have a strong affection for Ripley.

"Rhea Ripley has been positioned as a heel. It is the fans who are into her. She's got a great entrance. She's got a phenomenal look. She gets the job done in the ring. Covid WrestleMania, I thought her and Charlotte stole the show. This time away is going to be good for Rhea. Recharge your battery, heal your injury, and when Rhea Ripley comes back, when they hit her music on her return, WWE will have a monster woman babyface on their hands in Rhea Ripley," he said.

With Rhea Ripley sidelined from WWE programming for several months, it will indeed be intriguing to see who emerges as the new Women's World Champion.

