Finn Balor finally breaks silence following Rhea Ripley's devastating injury 

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has sent Rhea Ripley a heartfelt message after she announced she was injured last night on WWE RAW. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship last night on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley injured her AC joint, which connects her collarbone and right shoulder. The unfortunate injury occurred during Liv Morgan's backstage attack last week on RAW. Morgan confronted Ripley last night with a smile on her face, and security had to separate the two stars. Finn Balor took to his Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to his stablemate.

Balor noted that Mami took care of The Judgment Day and now they will take care of her. He added that he hopes to see Rhea Ripley come back stronger than ever, and you can check out his Instagram post below.

"She takes care of The Judgment Day, now we will take care of her. Come back stronger sis @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.

Vince Russo wanted to see WWE RAW star attack Rhea Ripley again last night

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan should have attacked Rhea Ripley once again last night on the red brand in order to get more heat from the crowd.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran suggested Liv Morgan should have gone after The Eradicator's shoulder with a steel chair last night. He added that fans will likely not see Ripley for months and the promotion should have made it a point to get as much heat on Morgan as possible.

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You can to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don't understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We're not gonna see Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv, and you're not gonna do it that way?" he said. [From 18:27 onwards]

WWE has announced that there will be a new Women's World Champion crowned on next week's RAW. Only time will tell which superstar will capture the title next following Ripley's heartbreaking injury.

