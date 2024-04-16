Major update on Rhea Ripley's injury - Reports

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has been forced out of action following a severe injury. A new report has come to light on details of the unfortunate injury.

The Women's World Champion was forced to vacate her title on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW after suffering a devastating injury. The Judgment Day member was ambushed by Liv Morgan last week on the red brand, allegedly injuring The Eradicator's right shoulder.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Rhea Ripley injured the AC joint where her collarbone and right shoulder are connected when Liv Morgan sent her crashing into a wall during the backstage attack last week. The report further noted that the chair shot did not cause any damage to the 27-year-old, and there is no confirmation on how long she will be out of any in-ring action.

Wrestling veteran was not impressed with the Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan segment on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan came face to face once again after The Nightmare made the heartbreaking announcement. However, multiple security guards prevented the two superstars from making any physical contact.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested a different end to the segment featuring Morgan and Ripley. The former WWE head writer noted that the former Riot Squad member should have attacked The Judgment Day member:

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You want to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don’t understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We’re not gonna see Rhea Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv and you’re not gonna do it that way?"

The unfortunate injury forced Mami to relinquish the Women's World Championship after holding the title for 380 days. Her most recent title defense was against Beck Lynch at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen who will replace Ripley as the new champion.

Who do you think will be the new Women's World Champion? Click on the discuss button and sound off!

