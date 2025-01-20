Rhea Ripley reacts to former WWE Champion firing shots at Dominik Mysterio ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appear to be headed in different directions for the first time in the last two years. However, The Eradicator recently shared her reaction to a popular WWE Superstar firing brutal shots at the Judgment Day member.

'Dirty' Dominik and CM Punk have been teasing a feud over social media and interviews outside WWE for some time. Earlier today, The Best in the World trolled the 27-year-old via an Instagram update. He reshared WWE's new video titled 'Best of Dominik Mysterio backstage,' stating it only featured Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and him singing Happy Birthday to the former NXT North American Champion's sister.

The Second City Saint's Instagram story grabbed the attention of Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion seemingly enjoyed Punk's remarks as she reshared it and added a "rolling on the floor laughing" emoji.

"🤣," Ripley responded.

You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here or in the screenshot below:

Rhea reacts to CM Punk's remarks [Photo Credits: Screenshot of Ripley's Instagram story]

Wrestling veteran gives honest opinion on WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on the historic premiere of RAW on Netflix. However, it must be noted that the win came only after two unsuccessful attempts.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared an interesting take on Ripley's booking. The veteran stated that The Nightmare should not have been booked to go 50/50 with Liv Morgan, who had shown great character work in recent months, and that he wasn't a fan of The Eradicator's bookings.

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be." [0:46 – 1:12]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Last week on Monday Night RAW, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax teased going after Rhea's title. The Irresistible Force stated she could choose to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen if the two stars will compete for the title for the first time since their encounter at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

