Rhea Ripley reacts to heartfelt gift from WWE fan ahead of RAW

WWE star Rhea Ripley shared a heartfelt reaction to a gift from a wrestling fan ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Eradicator challenged for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Ripley took to social media to reveal that she had been given a present. A wrestling fan gave her a Terrifier goody bag, and Ripley noted that she needed a smile today. She will be squaring off against former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez tonight on RAW.

"Thank you to the fan that gave me this terrifier goody bag. Needed a good smile today," she wrote.

The popular star received a gift ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram story]

Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of RAW to capture the Women's World Championship. IYO SKY defeated her on the RAW following Elimination Chamber to become the new champion. The Genius of the SKY defeated the 28-year-old and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship.

Ex-WWE star comments on Rhea Ripley's future following WrestleMania loss

Stevie Richards recently suggested that Rhea Ripley could be in line for a title shot at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran suggested that the former champion could begin a rivalry with Bianca Belair in the weeks ahead. Richards added that the two stars might compete to determine the number one contender, with the winner challenging IYO SKY at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship in August.

"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other, winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match," Richards said. [2:14 - 2:45]

You can check out the video below:

It was revealed on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown that Bianca Belair will be stepping away for a bit to heal a hand injury. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley moving forward.

