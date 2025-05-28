Rhea Ripley reacts to her husband's hilarious message after missing RAW

Rhea Ripley reacted to her husband's message today on social media after missing this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life.

Buddy Matthews used to be known as Buddy Murphy in WWE but was released by the promotion in 2021. Matthews reacted to a post today on Instagram and claimed that Rhea Ripley's love language was small acts of violence.

"This couldn't be any more accurate! @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.

Ripley reacted to her husband's hilarious message by adding an animated frog with a knife, as seen in the image below.

Ripley hilariously reacts to her husband's message on social media. [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram story]

Ripley did not appear in person on this week's episode of RAW but was featured in a video package. The 28-year-old defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat match earlier this month to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7. Zoey Stark suffered a brutal knee injury during the match and is expected to miss a substantial amount of time.

Vince Russo questions Rhea Ripley's star power in WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned Rhea Ripley's star power following an underwhelming reaction on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Kairi Sane and Ripley barely got a reaction from the crowd following Zoey Stark's injury on the May 19 edition of the red brand. The veteran claimed that the audience sounded like they were watching a tennis match instead of RAW.

"When it was just Ripley and Kairi Sane in that ring, there was zero reaction. Bro, I swear to God, it sounded like a tennis match. I'm like these people are supposed to be such rabid fans, we go to the show and sing along. And Ripley, definitely one of the top three female stars in the company. I'd say her, Charlotte, you could say Tiffy. I don't know if you want to put Becky in there. But Rhea Ripley is over zero. And I'm like what's going on here?" [From 12:24 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be fascinating to see if she can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month to earn another title shot.

