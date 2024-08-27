Rhea Ripley reacts to Jey Uso's win in the Intercontinental Championship tournament on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has taken note of Jey Uso's win on WWE RAW. The 39-year-old superstar proceeded in the Intercontinental Championship tournament after defeating Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Match.

Ripley and Jey have often flirted with each other. The Eradicator even wished him on his birthday this year, which caught the latter's attention. Rhea is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, and interestingly enough, Uso also has his fair share of issues with the group.

On Twitter/X, Ripley reacted by reposting a video of Jey's victory from RAW. The Eradicator seemed to be keeping a close eye on his victory.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley reposting Jey's victory on RAW:

Jey Uso opened up about his relationship with Sami Zayn

Jey Uso has opened up about his relationship with his former Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn. During the latter's stint in the faction, he was regarded as the Honorary Uce.

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest NYC, Jey detailed his relationship with Zayn in the initial stages.

"It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn't like it. I didn't. 'How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.' He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we're a real family," he said.

Following Jey's switch to Monday Night RAW, Zayn was among the first superstars' to welcome the 39-year-old to the red brand. After beating them in a non-title match, the two former Bloodline members recently expressed their interest in challenging JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for the World Tag Team Championship.

