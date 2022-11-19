Rhea Ripley reacts to her match being announced for WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley will clash against Asuka in a high-stakes match on the upcoming November 21st edition of Monday Night RAW.

During a commercial break on tonight's SmackDown, WWE announced The Nightmare would be facing The Empress of Tomorrow in the WarGames Advantage Match on Monday.

The bout was first announced on the November 14 episode of RAW, but the contenders weren't revealed. However, after the match was announced on the blue brand, Rhea Ripley immediately took to Twitter to retweet Sportskeeda Wrestling's post with a message to the Empress of Tomorrow.

"Well, this will be fun," Ripley tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Asuka and Mami will represent their respective teams for WarGames. Not only that, but the winner of the match will also earn their team the entrance order advantage in the WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series.

The clash between The Nightmare and The Empress of Tomorrow on the red brand will be their first singles match on TV since June 2021. Ripley previously defeated the latter to win the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Drew McIntyre speculates Rhea Ripley will be the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match

As the 2023 Royal Rumble approaches in two months, The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre believes Ripley has a high chance of emerging victorious in the upcoming Women's Rumble match.

During an Exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, McIntyre mentioned The Nightmare could win the 30-women contest.

"It's hard not to say Rhea right now. She's beaten up most of the guys, and she has been an X-Factor for The Judgment Day, and the way she dominated and slammed Luke Gallows, who's legitimately six-foot-seven 300 pounds, it's hard not to see her as the favorite in that match, especially the kind of back-up she's got as well," McIntyre said.

The former WWE Champion only had praise for Rhea Ripley. The 2023 Royal Rumble will be held on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's chances of winning the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes