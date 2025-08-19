Rhea Ripley reacts after Naomi vacates her Women's World Title on WWE RAW

After days of speculation, Naomi finally confirmed her pregnancy on this week's WWE RAW, where she also relinquished her Women's World Championship. Since then, messages have been pouring in for her, with many of her colleagues reacting to the news. Fellow RAW star Rhea Ripley was one of them. The real-life Bloodline member broke the news of her pregnancy on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, What's Your Story?. Although the episode was released a few days ago, the part where she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, announced it was reserved for RAW. Following this, Naomi made her way out to the ring in front of the Philadelphia crowd and addressed the situation.She also relinquished her Women's World Title because she would need to spend a considerable time outside the ring. As expected, this led to a flurry of reactions on social media. Among those who shared their kind messages was Rhea Ripley, who had a short and sweet message for Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Check it out below:#BabyUce,&quot; tweeted Ripley.Rhea Ripley could set her sights on the Women's World Title on WWE RAWSince Naomi has vacated the Women's World Championship, it's safe to assume WWE could be looking to crown a new champion soon enough. RAW is packed with several high-profile stars who could carry the mantle in Naomi's absence.Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, just to name a few, could potentially rise to the occasion if the company needs them. The promotion wisely avoided addressing the state of the Women's Title on RAW this week and instead allowed Naomi to have her moment before she goes on a sabbatical.However, the show must go on, and we can expect WWE to make an announcement regarding it in the coming days. A tournament or multi-woman match to crown a new champion could possibly be in the making.