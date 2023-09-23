Rhea Ripley reacts to photo of her hugging Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a photoshopped photo of her hugging Jey Uso. The latter is currently feuding with The Judgment Day.

After moving to RAW from SmackDown, Jey was approached by Dominik Mysterio to join The Judgment Day. However, this past Monday, he finally rejected the invitation and joined forces with Cody Rhodes.

Ripley, who previously trusted Jey and claimed that he was "trustworthy," took to Twitter and had an interesting reaction to her hugging the 38-year-old star.

Check out Ripley's reaction:

Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes is the only interesting feud for Jey Uso on RAW

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes seem on the same page despite the former's past association with The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that he was interested in Rhodes' storyline with Jey and wouldn't mind the idea of a potential feud between the two superstars.

"I'll tell you, bro, if they weren't trading Cody [Rhodes], then the only thing I'd be interested in is Cody and Jey Uso. I'd be interested in that and you could make that part of the Roman Reigns story if you knew how to craft it and you knew how to get to where you want to go. But if you tell me that Cody Rhodes is going to get into a feud with Jey Uso, then I like that. But if he gets traded over, then you look at the RAW roster, and it's like nobody is over. What are we going to do here, so to me bro it all depends on whether Cody goes or not."

Jey and Rhodes could align with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their feud against The Judgment Day. Zayn and Owens will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a rematch.

Have you enjoyed Jey's storyline on RAW so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

