Vince Russo says 8-time champion is the only interesting feud for Jey Uso on RAW (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is no longer the newest star on RAW after the arrival of Nia Jax, but it's safe to assume that people are far more hyped about what is in store for the former multi-time tag team Champion. Vince Russo believes that there is only one possible interesting feud for Jey.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo went over The Bloodline story as well as what could possibly be in store for Jey Uso.

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes vs. Jey is the only interesting feud for the latter. He has expressed that moving Cody Rhodes to SmackDown right now would be a huge mistake as it would strip the RAW roster of a main event talent:

"I'll tell you, bro, if they weren't trading Cody [Rhodes], then the only thing I'd be interested in is Cody and Jey Uso. I'd be interested in that and you could make that part of the Roman Reigns story if you knew how to craft it and you knew how to get to where you want to go. But if you tell me that Cody Rhodes is going to get into a feud with Jey Uso, then I like that. But if he gets traded over, then you look at the RAW roster, and it's like nobody is over. What are we going to do here, so to me bro it all depends on whether Cody goes or not." (2:48-3:40)

You can watch the full video below:

Jey Uso is set for a huge second-time-ever match next week on RAW

Jey Uso didn't get the warmest welcome to RAW. While Cody Rhodes seemed neutral about it and Sami Zayn was more than willing to forgive and forget, the same can't be said about others.

Kevin Owens is one superstar who was skeptical but teamed up with Jey anyway, only to get accidentally superkicked - costing the two of them their match against The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens refused to make amends with Jey, while Roman Reigns' old opponent Drew McIntyre let his feelings be known as well. In a tense segment between Jey and McIntyre, the two set up a match against each other for next week - making it the first time since late 2020 that they faced off and the second match between them overall.

If you take any quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.