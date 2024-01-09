Rhea Ripley reacts to The Judgment Day's new look following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley might be the leader of The Judgment Day, but there's no way she signed off on the supposed changes in the faction on WWE RAW. Tonight's episode of the red brand saw R-Truth lay out his vision for the group as a proud "member."

The lovable veteran hilariously claimed he was there for all of The Judgment Day's biggest moments, including Ripley winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match and In Your House: Judgment Day. Truth then unveiled the faction's new "motto" with him firmly part of it: Live, Laugh, Love.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a graphic of The Judgment Day's new look, with R-Truth right in front along with the other members, including Tom and Nick Mysterio. Rhea Ripley quote-tweeted the post with a prompt response. She simply used the nauseated face emoji, showing how disgusted Mami is by the entire thing.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

It isn't known how the Truth-Judgment Day saga will end on WWE RAW, but a title change isn't the most outlandish option. The former 24/7 Champion will team with The Miz against Finn Balor and Damian Priest next week.

If they win, one has to believe the reunited Awesome Truth will get a Tag Team Championship match. R-Truth "leaving" The Judgment Day with their titles would be quite the moment. Rhea Ripley might have to take matters into her own hands and stop the games.

Will The Judgment Day lose their Tag Team Titles to R-Truth and The Miz? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!