Rhea Ripley reacts to Triple H's tweet following Damian Priest's title win at WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has responded to Triple H's heartfelt tweet to Damian Priest following The Judgment Day member's title win at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Archer of Infamy finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre moments after the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. McIntyre was attacked by CM Punk, which provided Priest with an opportunity to capitalize.

Following his WWE career's first World Title win, Damian Priest received a customary congratulations message from Triple H. Rhea Ripley was quick to react to Hunter's post, showing delight for her faction member's huge achievement.

The Judgment Day holds both World Titles on RAW, as Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, Finn Balor and Priest failed to hold on to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, losing the RAW title to The Awesome Truth and SmackDown belts to A-Town Down Under.

Damian Priest sent a message to Triple H after his win at WWE WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest was visibly emotional after winning his first World Title in the global juggernaut. The Archer of Infamy hugged Triple H backstage, thanking the 14-time World Champion for believing in him.

Priest also had a few words after the huge win, stating that this was his life's dream in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley:

"I feel like a Champion, Cathy. No matter how long it took me, to me, this is a life's work, a life's dream. I did it. No matter what anyone said, I did this. I am the champion of Monday Night RAW. I am the World Heavyweight Champion," he said.

Priest was joined by his fellow Judgment Day members after he pinned Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The heel faction's stars looked elated for The Punisher, with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor hardly being able to contain their excitement.

