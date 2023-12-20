Rhea Ripley reacts to Twitter censoring WWE star's non-PG comment about her

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a WWE star's recent comment being flagged as "sensitive content" on Twitter.

The Nightmare is the best of friends with WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. The duo occasionally engages in hilarious social media exchanges.

A fan recently commented on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post that Rhea Ripley would eat Cathy Kelley up. The latter responded to the comment and said that that was her goal. The screenshot of Kelley's comment was shared by a fan on Twitter, and the social media site ended up flagging it as "sensitive content."

In such cases, Twitter asks users to change their privacy settings to view the censored post. Kelley shared the screengrab of the fan's post on her Instagram story, calling herself "sensitive content." Ripley also reacted to the same by sharing it on her Instagram story.

Ripley shared the screengrab on her Instagram story.

A top star recently shared her views on Rhea Ripley's title reign

The Eradicator is the current Women's World Champion on the RAW brand. She has been the champion since WrestleMania 39, where she put down Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title.

Becky Lynch recently appeared on Strutting from Gorilla and shared her honest thoughts on Ripley's title reign:

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

Many fans hope to see Ripley take on Lynch in a Women's World title match at next year's WrestleMania. Only time will tell if WWE ends up booking this massive battle at The Show of Shows.

What are your honest thoughts on Ripley as the Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.