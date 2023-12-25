Rhea Ripley receives thoughtful Christmas gift from 8-time WWE champion; it's not Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently received a thoughtful Christmas present from an eight-time champion. The name in question is Finn Balor.

Over the past year, The Judgment Day has become one of the most dominant factions in World Wrestling Entertainment. Although there is no official leader of the stable, Ripley and Damian Priest usually make all the significant decisions. They have now become stronger than ever by recruiting JD McDonagh.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently posted a video in which all of the members of the fearsome faction were seen giving gifts to each other. Ripley received a thoughtful present from Finn Balor, who was her Secret Santa. He gave her a Stranger Things makeup bag, a beanie with 'Mami' written on it and a book on the history of women and tattoos.

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator recently posted an adorable Christmas photo alongside Dominik Mysterio, where she joked about a year-old incident.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy believes Rhea Ripley stood out in 2023

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former RAW Tag Team Champion said Rhea Ripley stood out in 2023 after winning the Women's World Championship and dominating the roster as part of The Judgment Day.

"The female that stands out to me more than anybody else in the year 2023, my pick would be Rhea Ripley. I think it was a very special year for her, especially winning the championship, the elevation with The Judgment Day, and just the stuff she's done with Dom [Dominik Mysterio] has really kept her in everyone's [mind]," said Matt.

Fans want to see a match between Ripley and Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Eradicator at The Show of Shows.

Did you enjoy The Eradicator's title reign in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here