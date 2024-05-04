Rhea Ripley removed by WWE in unfortunate update; Cody Rhodes among 2 other stars also replaced while CM Punk appears

Rhea Ripley has been removed by WWE now ahead of Backlash. This update comes while the star is on the shelf for the time being. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have also been replaced.

Ripley suffered an injury during an attack backstage by Liv Morgan where she was awkwardly thrown against a wall. Unfortunately, with an injured arm, she was ruled out for several months as a result of which she had to vacate her WWE Women's World Championship. This came only a week after she had successfully defended her title at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch.

In her absence, a Battle Royal saw Lynch do what she could not do only two weeks before, and become the new world champion.

However, now, WWE has made several updates in Rhea Ripley's absence. On the main RAW banner of their site, where they put their top stars of the show, Rhea Ripley has been removed and Liv Morgan added. Also removed were Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, with CM Punk and Gunther taking their place.

The stars have been replaced on the banner

This comes after the WWE Draft as well, where Rhea was left out of the proceedings. Despite also being injured, Seth Rollins was included.

Rhea Ripley's replacement Liv Morgan potentially indicates a future feud

Morgan took credit for Ripley's injury on RAW as well in the storyline, with the stars almost coming to blows when the former champion had to relinquish her title.

While the star is likely to be away from the company for a few months, Morgan replacing Ripley on the banner also appears to indicate that the two will feud when she finally returns to the company.

Dominik Mysterio also being spotted fraternizing with Liv Morgan is likely to not go over well too.

For the moment, fans will have to wait while Ripley goes through her recovery.

