Rhea Ripley responds to 47-year-old WWE legend's stunning heel turn on RAW

Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE's most important superstars in the last few months. Her importance only grew after winning the Women's Royal Rumble and then proceeding to defeat Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She may not appear on RAW that frequently anymore due to her title, but she did react to the stunning heel turn of 47-year-old legend Trish Stratus on RAW.

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to simply add a "smiling tear" emoji to indicate how she felt about the turn:

In terms of kayfabe, Ripley's character would be full of praise for Trish Stratus for turning heel. Stratus and Lita inspired the next generation of female wrestlers, and Rhea Ripley is one of them.

If you're not aware, Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in 18 years after she replaced Lita in the Women's Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lita was attacked by an unknown assailant, who is likely to be revealed as Stratus herself. It was Trish Stratus who Liv Morgan pinned to win the titles, after which the legend assaulted Becky Lynch.

The SmackDown Women's Champion appeared last week to confront RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair - potentially teasing a future feud.

What was your reaction to Stratus turning heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes