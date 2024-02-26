Rhea Ripley responds after Australian Government's reaction to WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took center stage as the highlight of the recently concluded Premium Live Event, the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

The Eradicator of the Judgment Day received an overwhelming reaction from her home-country fans at the Optus Arena. In the main event of the show, she successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

All in all, the event was a tremendous success, with an impressive attendance of 52,590 fans. The State Government in the country has officially recognized this roaring success and has extended an open invitation for WWE to return. The focus has now shifted to securing another UFC fight in Perth.

Rhea has now reacted to the State Government's response with a 'Face holding back tears' emoji, indicating her appreciation for the acknowledgment.

Check out her tweet below:

Triple H sent a message to Rhea Ripley after WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley had a successful homecoming at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, overcoming the challenge of Nia Jax to emerge victorious in front of her friends and family.

After the show, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the Women's World Champion. He stated that Rhea Ripley is a main-event star anywhere, but this event was particularly special. The Game further mentioned that the next stop after Elimination Chamber would be WrestleMania 40.

"What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley_WWE. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Ripley is all set to face 'The Man' Becky Lynch at WrestleMania after Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

