Rhea Ripley responds to Bianca Belair's emotional message after injury announcement

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has responded to Bianca Belair's message after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley's reign as the Women's World Champion, spanning an impressive 380 days, came to an unfortunate end during the latest episode of WWE RAW. She relinquished the title due to an AC joint injury sustained during Liv Morgan's backstage assault on her the previous week.

Bianca Belair later took to Instagram and showed her support to The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. She said that Ripley will come back stronger, a prospect she finds both impressive and somewhat intimidating. Ripley has since acknowledged Belair's message with a heart emoji.

Screengrab from Rhea Ripley's story on Instagram

Vince Russo criticizes WWE for missed opportunity

Liv Morgan confronted Rhea Ripley after she relinquished her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. However, the situation didn't escalate into a physical altercation as security guards intervened and kept them apart.

According to Vince Russo, WWE could have capitalized on the unfortunate situation by incorporating it into a storyline where Liv Morgan targeted Rhea Ripley's injured shoulder. He believed that this could have generated even more heat for Liv and questioned why WWE didn't explore such an angle.

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You can to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don't understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We're not gonna see Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv, and you're not gonna do it that way?" he said.

With Rhea Ripley sidelined due to injury, the opportunity arises for Liv Morgan to potentially step up and vie for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

