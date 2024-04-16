Bianca Belair claims top WWE star's return will be "scary"

Bianca Belair recently took to social media to send a message to a top WWE Superstar.

This week's RAW opened with a disappointing update which was initially reported a few hours prior to the show: Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is injured. The Aussie broke the news and officially relinquished her title after having held it for 380 days. The unfortunate turn of events have led to many of her contemporaries pouring heartfelt messages on social media.

Ripley's real-life friend Bianca is confident that the former will be back stronger than before and this would in turn be a scary sight. The EST shared an Instagram story of the two women embracing. The photo was taken during promotions for Love & WWE.

Check out Belair's Instagram story below:

"You will back back better and stronger than ever (which is scary actually lol)," wrote Bianca Belair.

Bianca's message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley had a dominant run on Monday Night RAW as the face of the women's division.

She even headlined a premium live event in February, when WWE flew to Australia for Elimination Chamber: Perth. The main event of the show saw Ripley successfully defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

It remains to be seen whom the creative team will coronate as the new face of the division now that Mami will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, Becky Lynch shut down rumors on the internet of her taking time off, teasing appearances for WWE's upcoming overseas events.

Becky Lynch was Rhea Ripley's last opponent as Women's World Champion in WWE

Rhea Ripley spent an entire year reinventing herself to earn a spot on the card of WrestleMania in 2023. At the event she won the belt from one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, Charlotte Flair, and then proceeded to bulldoze through the roster. She picked up wins over nearly every star on the red brand, capping off her reign with a stellar in-ring contest with The Man.

After defeating another Four Horsewoman at The Showcase of Immortals, Ripley told Cathy Kelley during a backstage interview that she wanted "The Man" and not the mother or the wife in Becky Lynch, and that is exactly what she got::

"I wasn't gonna get the mother, I wasn't gonna get the wife, I wanted Becky freakin Lynch. I wanted The Man and that's exactly what I got. And you know I went in there and I beat The Man. You know why? Because I said it before on RAW, but behind every great man is a greater woman. And I just proved my point."

The Eradicator put the entire division on notice, especially Liv Morgan, during her promo on RAW. She said that whoever is champion when she returns has a bullseye on their back.

