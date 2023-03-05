Rhea Ripley responds to being called a "b*tch" by a WWE star, sends four-word message

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley has responded to a message from Zelina Vega.

Ripley was in action against Liv Morgan on the blue brand and secured a vital win. She then assisted Dominik Mysterio in his win over Santos Escobar.

Vega, who is stablemates with Escobar in Legado Del Fantasma, took to Twitter to take a dig at Ripley for attacking the male WWE star. In response, The Eradicator came up with a four-word response.

"Shut up pretzel bite," wrote Ripley

Dominik Mysterio recently praised Rhea Ripley ahead of her match with Charlotte Flair

Dominik Mysterio was recently full of praise for Rhea Ripley ahead of her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Dom and Ripley have bonded well as stablemates in The Judgment Day. The duo have also accompanied one another for their singles matches. Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dom said:

"I'm a third-generation superstar. Charlotte is second. I'll give her her flowers. I'll let her know that she is at the top of her game. She's a champion for a reason. She is a Flair. But, at the end of the day, Mami is at the top of her game. She's the best at what she does. She's untouchable right now. There's a reason Mami Rhea won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. There's a reason why she started at number one and she finished all the way till the end."

Ripley, who is a former RAW and NXT Women's Champion, will aim to win the SmackDown Women's Title for the first time in her career by dethroning The Queen. The two women faced each other on a couple of occasions previously.

