Rhea Ripley responds to viral video of her breaking down during WWE show

Rhea Ripley traveled with WWE to India for Superstar Spectacle 2023 last week. She defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya, after which she celebrated in an interesting way.

Hyderabad hosted WWE Superstar Spectacle, where Natalya took on Zoey Stark. The Queen of Harts replaced Becky Lynch, who could not fly to India due to a tear in her passport. Later in the night, she unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

After her big win, Ripley seemingly had a 'laughing fit' that was captured by some fans. A video of her celebration after her victory was posted online, which the Women's World Champion shared on her Instagram story.

A WWE fan posted the same video on Twitter, claiming that Ripley "has officially lost it." The Nightmare responded to the post with a message claiming that this is what happens when she is separated from Judgment Day for a week. Here is what she wrote:

"This is what happens when you take my JD boys away from me for a week 😵‍💫🥴."

Ripley has been a dominant champion and an integral part of The Judgment Day for some time. She was the first faction member to win a title and put the group on the map in WWE.

Rhea Ripley was one of the top names at WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE Superstar Spectacle hosted some big names from RAW and NXT this past Friday. Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take down Indus Sher.

Gunther bested the 7-foot Shanky in one of the hardest-hitting matches of the night. Rhea Ripley then took on Natalya for the Women's World Championship in a stellar bout. The two put on a good show before The Nightmare ultimately retained her title.

The night was capped off by a big tag team match involving the teams of John Cena & Seth Rollins and Imperium. Cena sent fans home happy with a great promo to end the night after winning the bout for his side.

The event will likely pave the way for a future premium live event in India down the line. That could allow many more top names to travel to the country for some big contests.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will remain the Women's World Champion for the rest of the year?