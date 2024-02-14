Rhea Ripley reveals who she would add to The Judgment Day; WWE star responds

Rhea Ripley has been on a completely different level after joining The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The Eradicator recently revealed if given a choice, she would add Cathy Kelley or Samantha Irvin to the heel faction.

The Women's World Champion is currently involved in a feud against Nia Jax. The two female superstars are scheduled to face each other in a title match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley and Becky Lynch worked together to get the better of Jax.

During her interview with Fightful Wrestling, Rhea Ripley was asked to name a person she would like to add to The Judgment Day. The 27-year-old revealed she would choose either Cathy Kelley or Samantha Irvin. On being asked further to name just one of the two, Ripley stated that she would love to see the two fight and then make her choice accordingly:

"It would be Cathy Kelley. [On being why she made the choice] Mami loves a little bit of Cathy Kelley or Samantha, my two girlfriends. I would bring them in. If I had to pick one, I would love to see them fight, then I will make up my mind," said Ripley.

Cathy Kelley responds to Rhea Ripley's video

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley returned to RAW during the February 5 edition of the Monday night show. The 35-year-old could finally get to interview Ripley, someone with whom she shares a great chemistry. The two are often seen flirting with each other on social media.

Cathy Kelley recently took to X to share her reaction to the clip from Rhea Ripley's interview. The backstage interviewer seemed very happy with Mami naming her as someone she would add to The Judgment Day:

"my delulus are not just fed, they’re eating goooooooood," wrote Cathy Kelley.

With Kelley returning to the red brand and Rhea Ripley being an integral part of the show, it will be interesting to see the interactions between the two during backstage interviews.

