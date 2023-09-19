Rhea Ripley reveals her honest thoughts on Jey Uso

She may not be on Monday Night RAW this week, but Rhea Ripley is still playing an active role in trying to get Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day. The Women's World Champion has been tweeting about the show, with one of her posts being about what she thinks of the Bloodline member.

Ripley quote-tweeted a clip of Kevin Owens' promo at the start of RAW. He told Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn about how Main Event Jey can't be trusted, citing instances where he cost all of them matches against Roman Reigns.

The Eradicator had the following response to KO's comments. Rhea Ripley simply stated that she thinks Jey Uso can be trusted. Here is what she said:

"I think (Jey) is trustworthy…," tweeted Ripley.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is due to make a decision soon. It will be interesting to see what the Samoan star does, especially after how his head turned after hearing Rhea Ripley is a fan of his.

WWE announced that the Women's World Champion suffered "bruised ribs" after Nia Jax attacked her last week, explaining her absence from RAW. Ripley has her hands full when she returns to RAW next Monday.