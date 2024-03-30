Rhea Ripley reveals she doesn't like social media; reason why she keeps it

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she's not a fan of social media but keeps it for a reason.

Ripley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the world today. She has 3.6 million followers on Instagram, 2.7 million on TikTok, and one million on X/Twitter. She is often active on all platforms, interacting with fans and even promoting her upcoming matches.

However, The Judgment Day member revealed on the IMPAULSIVE podcast that she doesn't like social media like most people. However, the star added that she keeps it because it acts as a great platform to promote the craft.

"To be honest, I don't think about it too much," Ripley said. "I hate social media. I'm sorry. I'm someone that is so against social media, but it's such a great platform for what we do, so we need it. When I'm home, I try to relax. Buddy [Matthews] has me used to coming home and turning my work brain off a little bit so I can relax. I went through a whole stage when I first came here when it was always work, work, work, and I was never relaxing." [H/T Fightful]

In addition to keeping it for work, Rhea Ripley maintains her accounts to appreciate fan art and some "cheeky" stuff.

"Every now and again, I do go on social media and I like checking it out and seeing the fan stuff and sharing it," Ripley said. "When it comes to my post, I’ll just find a photo where, my brain works in a weird way where I think of the cheekiest PG but non-PG thing to post, and it's the first thing that pops into my head. 'Yup, sick.' It's something that connects well with my audience."

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

In what might be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches in history, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on the Show of Shows. Rhea has been champion since beating Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania in a show-stealing match.

Meanwhile, Lynch earned her shot at Mami at Elimination Chamber when she outlasted five other WWE Superstars. She also gained a lot of momentum after beating Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match a few of weeks ago on RAW.

Things between Ripley and Lynch escalated last week when Dominik Mysterio got involved. The two women brawled in the ring and outside before WWE officials separated them. Lynch's punch on "Dirty" Dom might have been the highlight of the week for some members of the WWE Universe.

Lynch could be the one to end the dominant reign of Rhea Ripley. It remains to be seen whether The Man will be able to accomplish her goal at 'Mania.

