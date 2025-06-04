Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Stephanie McMahon, and other WWE stars react to Bianca Belair's emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and Stephanie McMahon, recently took to social media to react to Bianca Belair's emotional update. The EST posted about her husband, Montez Ford's, birthday.

Ad

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2018. Both stars currently perform on Friday Night SmackDown, where Belair is in a heated feud with Naomi. Meanwhile, Ford is in big trouble as almost every tag team on the blue brand's roster is after his and Angelo Dawkins' Tag Team Championship.

The EST recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post about her husband's birthday celebration. Belair showcased her love by gifting Montez Ford a Rolex and wrote that she would do anything in this world for him.

Ad

Trending

"Happy 35th Birthday to my favorite person in the world @montezfordwwe ! You deserve the WORLD and more! There isn’t anything I can do or say to show you how much I love you but I will keep trying! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Thank you to everyone that drove in, flew in, and showed up to celebrate this wild crazy amazing man!" Belair wrote.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Check out her Instagram post below.

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bianca Belair's Instagram post, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie McMahon, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Maryse, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Mandy Rose, Kiana James, Dustin Rhodes, Kayla Braxton, Mia Yim, Renee Paquette, Nikki Bella, Ava and more.

Meanwhile, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Kelani Jordan, Mike Rome, and Alicia Taylor left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.

Ad

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram]

WWE star Bianca Belair talked about having kids with Montez Ford

During an edition of What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Bianca Belair revealed that she and Montez Ford froze her embryos so that she could buy herself a little bit more before deciding to give birth.

Ad

"So, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason. To buy me a little bit more time and give a little bit more peace of mind," she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bianca Belair after her recent return on WWE TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More