Rhea Ripley's attempt at helping Damian Priest stopped by legendary 20-time Champion at Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley made an appearance during the Men's WarGames match to help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase when he was in the most advantageous position in the match - only to be thwarted by a legendary 20-time Champion.

The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre cleared the ring of their opponents and were in the best winning position in the match. It should be noted that technically, the match didn't start yet as the final member, Randy Orton, didn't appear yet.

That all changed when Rhea Ripley was about to make the referee implement the cash-in. This was when the living legend Randy Orton made his return to thwart this attempt.

Damian Priest might be having one of the most frustrating runs of any Money in the Bank holder ever. He has made numerous attempts since winning the briefcase in London earlier this year.

All of those attempts have failed so far, and it failed this time as well. It's going to be interesting to see how things will play out with regard to the briefcase.

Rhea Ripley's expression told the whole story. The Viper made the difference as his team went on to win WarGames - with Damian Priest ironically getting pinned after being close to becoming World Champion.

